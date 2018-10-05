2019: Senator Eze Picks Enugu APC Guber Ticket

…VON DG Loses Enugu West Senatorial Ticket

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former chairman, senate committee on works, Chief Ayogu Eze, has emerged the Enugu state governorship candidate of the All progressive Congress APC, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

African Examiner reports that results of the party’s Governorship, state and National Assembies primaries held Wednesday and Thursday was released on Friday in Enugu with Senator Eze polling a total of 53, 967 out of the 66,122 votes during the rescheduled primaries which WS canceled on Monday.

He defeated other four aspirants, among who is a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Barrister Ifeanyi Nwoga, to clinch the APC ticket in the direct primaries exercise.

Chairman of the Enugu state Five-man governorship Primary Election Committee Professor Moses Momoh, equally announced results of the senatorial primaries.

Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku Nwagwu, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Judiciary Reforms, picked the ticket for Enugu West senatorial zone; former Enugu House of Assembly Speaker, Hon Eugene Odoh picked that of Enugu North while the ticket of Enugu East was won by Uchenna Ezemba.

The House of Representatives primaries in Ezeagu /Udi constituency was won by former Commissioner for culture and Tourism in the state, Chief Joe Mmamel ; Enugu East /Isi Uzo, Kate Nnamani ; Aninri /Awgu/Oji River, Vin Martin Illo; Nkanu East /Nkanu West, Tony Nwafor; Igbo-Eze South /Nsukka, Ikechukwu Ugwuegede; Igbo-Etiti /Uzu Uwani, Jonathan Chukwuma ; Igbo-Eze North / Udenu, Barth Ugwuoke and Enugu North /Enugu South, Nelson Maduka Alum.

However, supporters of the Director- General of Voice of Nigeria VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, who contested the Enugu West senatorial district, expressed disappointment with the result of the Zone, describing it as a sham and charade.

They said the result was not a true reflection of what transpired at the various political wards of the five council areas of the senatorial district during the primaries

In his brief comment, the VON boss, who was visibly sad over the development , appealed to his supporters to be calm, saying he is going to follow due process in channeling his displeasure over the exercise.

Please follow and like us: