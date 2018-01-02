2019: South East APC Caucus Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term

From Ignatius Okpara

EBONYI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of the South East zonal caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Sunday at Uburu, in Ohaozara council Area of Ebonyi endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered that the decision was the high point of the outcome of their meeting which took place at the hometown of the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in Ubu.

It was also learnt that the meeting was graced by top APC chieftains from across the South-East geopolitical zone of the country.

The endorsement was contained in a five-point communique issued at the end of the caucus meeting; which was jointly signed by National Vice Chairman of the party South East and zonal Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Enukwu and Mr. Hyacinth Ngwu respectively.

The communique equally applauded the President for the infrastructural development of the South East zone, job creation and empowerment programmes.

It also lauded Buhari for appointing people from the zone as Chairmen and board members of Federal boards and parastatals.

The communique read in part: “We appreciate the Igbo’s growing support and interest in the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“It is our unshakable belief that the quest of the Igbos for the Presidency is achievable in the shortest time only in APC and that time is 2023.

“We pledge our unalloyed loyalty to APC led Federal Government under Buhari and we hereby unequivocally and unconditionally assure the President of our support for his reelection for a second term in office in the 2019 general elections.

“The party in South-East commends the President for all the projects the government is executing in South-East particularly the abandoned Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port-Harcourt high-ways, modernized second Niger Bridge, coastal and inland rail lines among others.

