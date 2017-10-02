2019: South-East PDP Endorses Zoning of Presidency to North

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South- East zonal chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed the its zoning of the office of the President to the North and that of the National Chairman to the Southern part of Nigeria.

It stated this on Monday at the end of her Zonal Executive Committee meeting which took place in Enugu, adding that the region is in total support of all the party’s zoning arrangements.

The party reiterated its commitment to national unity and also reaffirmed the party’s earlier agreement on the zoning of party positions allotted to the South East in respect of the forthcoming elective National Convention.

Presenting a communiqué at the end of the meeting, which was attended by its leaders, such as the ex- Vice President and founding member of the party, Dr. Alex Ekwueme; Governor of Enugu state,, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi), Abia (Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu) and Ebonyi Engr. David Umahi who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Igwe.

Others include the Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu as well as members of the National Assembly, NASS from the zone; the Party’s Caretaker Committee National Secretary, Senator Ben Obi, Speakers of the State House of Assemblies Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, amongst others.

In his remarks, Southeast Vice Chairman of the party, Chief Austin Umahi, who is also a younger brother to Ebonyi state governor, explained that the zonal leadership of the party will support its candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze and his running mate, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe (nee Ekwueme).

The meeting also mandated PDP South East Governors, the Zonal Vice Chairman and the National Assembly leaders from the zone to liaise with other geo-political zones in Nigeria with a view to reaching an understanding on the party’s incoming next National Chairman.

African Examiner reports that the party which recently came out of a protracted leadership crisis, is currently being run by a Caretaker Committee, led by former governor of Kaduna state, Senator Ahmed Markarafi.

