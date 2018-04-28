2019: Southeast APC Leaders Drum Support for Buhari’s Re-election.

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in South – East Nigeria, have urged people of the region and its governors to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, as it remains the easiest way to realise Igbo presidency in 2023.

Some of the leaders who drummed the support for the president included Minister of Labour Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, his Science and Technology counterpart, Dr. Ogbonnanya Onu, South East National Vice chairman of APC, Chief Emma Enukwu, ex- governor of old Anambra state, Chief Jim Nwobodo, among others.

The leaders, in their separate speeches, had posited that supporting president Buhari, for a second term in office would pave the way for Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

They spoke Thursday during the South east zonal stakeholders meeting held in Enugu.

The Igbo APC leaders, applauded the party’s governors for unanimously adopting President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

A communiqué issued after the meeting which was signed by the National Vice-Chairman South-East, Chief Emma Eneukwu and the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Chief Hycienth Ngwu, said: “we urge the South-East governors and all the good people of the zone to support President Buhari, to pave the way for the Igbo Presidency in 2023.

“We commend the President for his massive infrastructure developments, ongoing in the South-East.

It further reads thus: “We commend our members in the national working committee and our state chairmen for the peace and progress they have brought to the party in the zone.

“We, hereby, pass a vote of confidence on them (members in the national working committee from the zone and state chairmen of the party),’’ it said.

Also in attendance were, Deputy Governor of Imo, Chief Eze Madumere, Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu, Senator Andy Uba; Senator C. Ogbunoji; Sen. Ben Uwajumogu; the Leader of South-East APC Caucus in House of Representatives, Chief Raphael Igbokwe.

Others included, National Organising Secretary of APC, Senator Osita Izunaso; National Auditor, Dr George Moghalu; Deputy National Women Leader, Chief Tina Adike; Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume; Sen. Emma Agboti and Sen. Chris Nwankwo, Enugu state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, former Governor of Ebonyi, state, Chief Martin Elechi; national and state officers of the party from the zone.

