2019: Supporters of Okorocha’s Deputy, Son-in-law in Bloody Clash

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It was a free- for- all -fight on Monday at Nworubi community in Mbaitoli council Area of Imo state, South East Nigeria, when scores of supporters of the State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, who hails from the locality, engaged in a bloody clash with those of the son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, at a political meeting.

Nwosu, who is the Chief of Staff to governor Okorocha, and his preferred candidate for the 2019 governorship election, is from same Orlu Senatorial district with the governor.

However, trouble started when Nwosu’s supporters from the area had reportedly gone to the Community’s hall to endorse him as their sole governorship candidate for the 2019 poll.

The pro Nwosu group, operating under the platform of “I believe Movement”, and supporters of the deputy governor attacked one another immediately the mission of the visitors were announced.

An indigene of the area who attended the meeting but told newsmen that the visitors had sent them a text message, inviting members of the public to a gathering without stating the agenda.

“Members of ‘I believe Movement’ took us for granted. They came to our Local Government Area to endorse the governor’s son-in-law, as against our son who is the deputy governor of the state.”

“They want to use us to score a political point against the deputy governor, who is our son. The annoying aspect is that they didn’t inform us why they invited us.

“Immediately we realised what their plan was, we told them categorically that we were supporting our son, who is the deputy governor, for the governorship election.

“They started shouting ‘I believe Movement in support of Uche Nwosu;’ and we started shouting ‘Madumere.’They picked offence and started fighting us.

“Our people regrouped and came to the hall to save us. They started using stones, bottles and other weapons on us.”

African Examiner gathered that the alleged moves by Nwosu and the Governors wife, to sponsor the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, has started gaining ground, as most members of the state House of Assembly are already disposed to the plot.

