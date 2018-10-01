2019: Ugwuanyi Emerges PDP Sole Candidate in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Incumbent governor of Enugu state, Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has emerged sole candidate of the People’s Democratic party PDP, ahead of the 2019 general election.

He had earlier emerged as the consensus aspirant for the office of the governor in the absence of any other contestants which made him go into the contest unchallenged.

Declaring him winner and the candidate of the Party in Enugu state on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium Enugu, Chairman of the state governorship panel, Senator Ambuno Zik said Ugwuanyi polled a total of 2818 votes, while 77 votes were declared invalid from the total votes of 2895 votes cast.

According to the chairman, despite the fact that Ugwuanyi was a sole aspirant for the position, a situation that would have been decided by voice votes, adding that the decision to go into normal election was based on the party internal democracy to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the proceedings.

He described the election as orderly, peaceful, free and fair and commended the delegates for the maturity in ensuring its hitch free.

While thanking God and the delegates for the confidence reposed in him, Ugwuanyi, said it was the first time in the history of the party that a contestant for the governorship election could emerge unchallenged.

He said he was elated by the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed while the process lasted and prayed that the peace should endure in the state even during the general elections.

African Examiner reports that accreditation of delegates commenced as early as 9.00 am at the Michael Okpara square, followed by the actual voting at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium later in the day.

