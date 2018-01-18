2019: Ugwuanyi’s Campaign Posters Flood Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2019 general election in Nigeria, the campaign posters of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has flooded some parts of the state, especially the state capital, Enugu.

Our Correspondent observed that the well-designed poster with a bold photograph of the Governor, who is spending his first term in office, is found in all nooks and crannies of the state, including strategic places such as roundabout, bus stops and walls of government facilities.

However, reacting to the development on Wednesday through a press statement signed by the State’s Chairman of the ruling People’s Democratic party PDP, Chief Agustin Nnamani, which said the ” attention of the party ” has been drawn to the solidarity posters in Enugu metropolis from a group known as “Mbakwe Gburugburu for Continuity 2019″.

“The said posters, which have the photograph of His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, also displayed the logo of the PDP, with inscriptions, such as “No Vacancy in 2019”.

According to the statement “the Party appreciates the goodwill and solidarity of the group and other related associations, but wishes to state that what is ultimate in its agenda at the moment is total mobilization of eligible voters in the state to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the forthcoming general elections.

The Party therefore appealed to the groups to channel their efforts towards the Voters’ Registration exercise, which would ensure the actualization of ”our ultimate goal in 2019”.

Please follow and like us: