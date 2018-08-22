2019: VON DG Eyes Ekweremadu’s Seat, Vows to Retire Him from Politics

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

As the 2019 general election draws near, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), has vowed to retire Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy president of the Nigerian senate from politics.

He stated this Wednesday in a statement in which he spoke about his senatorial ambition in 2019 under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The VON boss announced that he would be contesting to represent Enugu West Senatorial District, currently represented by Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is currently serving his 4th term in the senate, having been first elected in 2003.

Okechukwu, urged APC members in the senatorial zone to support his ambition, stressing that he would retire Ekweremadu from the upper chamber of the Nigeria’s National Assembly.

He added: “My dear APC compatriots, may I seek your endorsement to retire Ike Ekweremadu from the Senate. I pledge to give the good people of Enugu West Senatorial District the following service – selfless, revamp Enugu coal, eastern corridor railway and cassava and rice settlement,”

Although, the VON- DG did not disclose when he would officially declare his intention in Enugu.

Okechukwu, a strong ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, was appointed DG of VON in May 2016.

