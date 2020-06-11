2020 Democracy Day: Buhari Addresses Nation Friday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will address the country Friday in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day.

In a statement issued Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President’s message broadcast is slated for 7am.

“To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 7am.

“Television and radio stations as well as other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast’’ the statement said.

Earlier, the Federal Government (FG) has declared tomorrow as public holiday.