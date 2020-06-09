2023: North Has Not Decided on Any Candidate, Arewa Youths Reply Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has reacted to reports that Atiku Abubakar, former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, will be running for the presidency again in 2023.

It could be recalled that one of Atiku’s sons, Abubakar Adamu, had stated that his father, Atiku Abubakar will run for presidency because “he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades”.



Reacting to the declaration, ACYF President-General, Yerima Shettima, stated that concerning the 2023 election, the North had not taken position concerning any candidate.

He stated this while speaking with DAILY POST, stressing that consultations would be made and a consensus northern candidate will emerge.

He said: “There is going to be wide consultations, the North has not taken a position and if you are to be his son, you will also say the same thing that you want your father to be the president.

“There is nothing wrong in Atiku’s son saying his father will contest or win election, anybody can say such.

“The North has not taken position on Atiku and any candidate for now, there is no consultation to that effect.

“We will definitely consult with our kinsmen so that we can agree and take a common position.”

On North retaining power in 2023, Shettima said: “The assurance I have is that we run a just society and also we run a democratic government where people will go out en-masse and do the needful by voting”.