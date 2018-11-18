21-Year-Old Girl Kills Her Newly Born Baby In Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested a 21-year-old girl, identified as Sandra Chisom Dumbo, for allegedly killing her new born baby few hours after being put to bed.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to AFRICAN EXAMINER on Sunday in Enugu via a statement, said the ugly incident took place on Saturday at “Royal Lodge located at Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu state.

According to him, “the mother of the late baby identified as one Sandra Chisom Dimbo of about 21 years and an occupant of the Royal Lodge was said to have given birth the the baby on 17/11/18 and allegedly killed her shortly inside her room before the arrival of neighbours who had forced themselves into her room after the alleged dastardly act.

“On that fateful day, the cry of a baby was heard in Sandras room which attracted neighbours to her room but could not gain access until they forced themselves in and only to discover that the baby was given birth to and allegedly killed by the mother.

The Command Spokesman added a “full scale investigations have commenced into the incident, just as Sandra is helping the operatives.

He said the dead body of the baby was also recovered by the operatives.

