23 UNN Staff Under DSS Investigation Over Job Scam

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Outing Vice Chancellor (VC) of university of Nigeria, (UNN) Nsukka, Enugu state, South East Nigeria, Professor Benjamin Chukwuma Ozumba, has hinted that about 23 persons are being interrogated by security agents over issue of employment scam rocking the institution.

Recall that there had been reported cases of job scam in the university for over two years now.

Some victims who craved anonymity while speaking with our AFRICAN EXAMINER recently, alleged that some of them paid money ranging from N500,000 to N1.5 million naira, depending on the grade level of the job, adding that they paid the money to certain unnamed top staff of the ivory tower, who actually got them employment letters duly signed by the appropriate authorities.

According to the job seekers, since after receiving their employment letters last year, none of them have been paroled, calling on the university management, especially the VC, to institute thorough investigation on the issue through security operatives.

Responding to questions from newsmen during his end of tenure media briefing held at the Nsukka campus of the university, Ozumba, who will be bowing out of office next month June, said even though, he doesn’t believe in rumours, “if you are a victim, or you know any of such persons, let him come up, we will deal with the case.

He added that: “Already we are working with the DSS on this and 23 persons are already being interrogated. There is also the issue of admission racketeering; these things did not start today; they have been there.”

Presenting his administration’s scorecard in the last five years he piloted affairs of the university, as the 14th Vice Chancellor of the institution, Ozumba, said he met a dysfunctional University, but that he braved the odds and sanitized the system.

“Prior to 2014, the University was listed as dysfunctional but today and for the third consecutive year since 2016, we are ranked by Webometrics as number one University in Nigeria, especially in the area of research.

“Our enviable position as the Best in research publications is still very evident and among the top 1500 Universities in the world”, stressing that his administration met backlog of programmes and courses not accredited.

“Today, the story is different as over 100 academic programme running in this university are fully accredited, I will remain grateful to council members and university management for their support and cooperation.

“Under my stewardship new faculties were created such as faculty of Vocational and Technical Education and Faculty of Basic Medical Science are created,” he added.

He stated that his first move on assumption of office was to restore peace and tranquility within the campuses, as well as improve the welfare of staff and students.

Ozumba said his administration enhanced knowledge and usage of ICT creation of new faculties; Establishment of Science Park; regular and prompt payment of workers salaries, as well as the generation of electricity from wastes and manufacturing of the lion laptop as innovations to put the university on the world map, among others.

His administration he further said, had a cordial relationship with Students Union Government (SUG) because staff and student’s welfare were given special attention, disclosing that during the period under review, the university recorded some completed projects to be inaugurated before his exit in June 14.

Chairman of the end of service committee, Professor Nnanyelugo Okoro, in a brief speech, described the outing VC as a consummate administrator and a professional per excellence whose tenure had achieved much for the institution.

