25 Passengers Who Sneaked into Imo Test Positive of Coronavirus

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A total of 25 Commuters from various part of Nigeria who violated the interstate movement restrictions and was travelling through Imo state, Southeast, Nigeria, have tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus.

Chairman of Covid-19 committee, in the state, Professor Maurice Iwu, who spoke with newsmen in Owerri, the state capital, said Imo has recorded 25 more cases from a test of 96 suspected carriers of the deadly disease.

According to the former INEC Chairman, who is a professor of Pharmacology, the development is as a result of the vigilance of the committee in collaboration with the security agencies who intercepted some vehicles conveying passengers across the state.

He said: “in subjecting the commuters to COVID-19 testing, it was discovered that 25, out of the 96 passengers tested positive to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.”

Professor Iwu, however, frowned at the rate at which some private and commercial drivers still violate the interstate restriction movement in parts of Nigeria, insisting that the best way to fight the pandemic remains subjecting everybody to observe the NCDC protocols of COVID-19, particularly the need for people to stay wherever they are for now since the problem has not come to an end.

He said “we are not out of the woods yet.” adding that only one out of the 25 was destined for Owerri and has already been quarantined in one of the Isolation centres in the state.