“252 Aides Who Claimed to Resign Were Sacked by Governor Tambuwal”

Contrary to what has been widely reported in the media, the 252 aides of Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal who claimed to have resigned were said to have been sacked by the Governor.

In a statement Sunday evening jointly signed by Hon Umar Bature (former Special Adviser), Mustafa Shehu (former SSA media), Maiakwai Abubakar (former SSA), Dr Aliyu Inname (former SA Contributory Health Scheme) and, Hon Bashir Gidado (former SA PPP) on behalf of 200 others, said :

“We write to inform the public that contrary to a statement credited to us that we resigned from the services of the Sokoto State government, all appointees were actually relieved of their appointments by His Excellency Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in his effort to reinvigorate government operations and services.”

The statement further reads:

“The attention of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has been drawn to media reports, insinuating that 252 Special Advisers and Special Assistants appointed by the governor have resigned their appointments.

“According to the reports, one Alhaji Ibrahim Haske, a former Special Adviser to the governor, who described himself as ‘spokesman for all the aides,’ announced at a news conference in Sokoto on Sunday that the aides returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC), instead of working under a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

“The so-called press conference and the claims by Alhaji Haske, are not only false but are symbolic of the brinkmanship that that political APC has come to be known for.

“To set the records straight, the over 200 aides were relieved of their appointment by Gov Tambuwal, who had directed the termination of the appointments of all special assistants. It was a move to afford political appointees the chance to make an honorable choice of their partisan directions and allegiances, considering the political developments in the state.

“It must also be noted that the sack affected only Personal and Special Assistants, not Advisers, as has been erroneously insinuated.

Ever since the publication of the false news in sections of the media, some of the prominent former aides of Governor Tambuwal, have come out to state the facts as they really are.

“In a statement Sunday evening jointly signed by Hon Umar Bature (former Special Adviser), Mustafa Shehu (former SSA media), Maiakwai Abubakar (ormer SSA), Dr Aliyu Inname (former SA Contributory Health Scheme) and, Hon Bashir Gidado (former SA PPP) on behalf of 200 others , said “We write to inform the public that contrary to a statement credited to us that we resigned from the services of the Sokoto State government, all appointees were actually relieved of their appointments by His Excellency Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in his effort to reinvigorate government operations and services .”

“According to the former aides, “The decision was officially communicated by the Director General, Media & Public Affairs to the Governor Malam Abu Shekara.

“We have accepted the decision in good faith and expressed our sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency for giving us the opportunity to serve our dear state in different capacities.

“While we look forward to future opportunities to serve the state on similar or other capacities, we wish to place on record that we are solidly behind the decision of His Excellency, Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, and all of us to join the PDP as the only viable political vehicle to achieve the goals of the people of Sokoto State.”

It must also be explained that through the week, a number of SAs, engaged actively in the APC and loyal to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko had reported to the Secretary to the State Government ( SSG’s ) office to claim their salaries. It is in the light of this dishonorable conduct that Governor Tambuwal sought to offer them a chance to make an honorable exit.

The declaration of resignation by the SAs is therefore, an unfortunate afterthought and an attempt to grandstand.

Please follow and like us: