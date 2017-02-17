3 Died As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Lagoon In Lagos

By Niyi Adeyi

IKORODU, LAGOS, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three persons including the driver have died as a luxurious bus plunged into Lagoon in Ikorodu area, a Lagos suburb.

Spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South West zone, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed that the accident occurred around 3am Friday at Owode Elede.

The Lagos-bound bus was said to be travelling from Enugu State and it had on board total of 48 passengers.

Mr. Farinloye also confirmed that the rescue workers have arrived the scene since 9am and search of the occupants of the bus continued.

