3 Female Suicide Bombers Killed By Army In Adamawa

ADAMAWA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three female suicide bombers were killed by soldiers Wednesday at Bakin Dutse, in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The officials said the three girls were shot dead by the military and local vigilante members, after confirmation that they were on a suicide mission and to attack a crowded market in Gulak, which is the headquarters of the Local Council.

Officials also confirmed that the bombers were intercepted at Bakin Dutse Village, which is five kilometers away from Gulak. The market plays host to many natives of the town who patronize it every Wednesday.

The foiled attack has been confirmed by many authorities including: the Army Public Relations Officer at the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Major Badare Akintoye.

Major Akintoye stated that the soldiers gunned down three female suicide bombers. Responding on the coordinated response, the Army Spokesman said the soldiers were at alert while commercial activities were still ongoing in the market.

Similarly, the Council Chairman Yusuf Gulak, has also confirmed the incident.

Please follow and like us: