3 Killed in Taraba Communal Clash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three people have been killed in a fresh communal clash which broke out early Sunday in Gembu, Nguroje and other parts of Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to Reports, the violence is suspected to be between the Kakas and Fulani ethnic groups.

It was reported that the latest crisis erupted Sunday morning after some youths took to the streets and started destroying properties and smashing vehicle windscreens.

There is no official confirmation of the incident as well as number of causality yet.

However, local sources claimed that curfew has been imposed due to the restiveness.

Residents of the affected also claimed that there has been discomfort in and around Nguroje town, as security personnel from the State Security Service (SSS) moved in to arrest some suspects.

