3 Suicide Bombers Killed in Borno

MAIDUGURI, BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three suspected suicide bombers have been killed in a fresh terrorist attack in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) North east zone, Mr. AbdulKadir Ibrahim who confirmed the incident said the blast occurred early Friday morning around the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depot on Damboa road, Maiduguri.

Mr. Ibrahim pointed out that the explosion was defeaning, emited smoke and subsequently caused panic among the Maiduguri metropolis residents

NEMA further confirmed “Three petrol tankers were also burnt as a result of the incident. The fire has been brought under control while casualty evacuation has been concluded.”

Eye witness account confirmed that about three petrol trucks were also burnt in the suicide bomb explosion.

