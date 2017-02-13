Allianz Group Appoints Thusang Mahlangu as New African CEO

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has appointed Mr. Thusang Mahlangu as its new African CEO.

Mahlangu succeeded Ms. Delphine Traoré Maïdou who remains on AGCS Africa Board, a position which extends her role for the underwriting group, such as supporting Allianz’s strategy across the African continent.

The appointment which is effective from February 1, 2017 is subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Mahlangu handed over his current responsibility as Head of Property to Seelan Naidoo who will manage Property in addition to his existing role as Head of Engineering.

The new African boss joined AGCS Africa in 2013 as Head of Market Management focusing on developing sales and distribution across Africa. He subsequently became Head of Property in 2014 and grew the portfolio in key African countries.

Mr. Mahlangu is an MBA graduate from Milpark Business School in South Africa, with over 20 years of experience in insurance and risk management.

“As a member of Delphine’s management team, Thusang is well placed to succeed her as he has contributed significantly to the development and expansion of the AGCS business in Africa. He has a deep knowledge of the business and strong networks across the continent,” says Andreas Berger, the Chief Regions & Markets Officer for Africa, Germany & Central Europe, Mediterranean and Asia.

“Seelan has been instrumental in building the construction, operational power and other engineering related businesses across the continent since 2013. The addition of Property to his responsibilities will enable him to apply 28 years of underwriting experience to further grow both portfolios,” adds Mr. Berger in a release by the Head of Communications and Public Relations Lesiba Sethoga.

Ms. Traoré Maïdou has been with AGCS since 2005 having held technical and management roles in Canada before joining AGCS Africa in 2012. Under her leadership, the company expanded from 17 to 67 employees (including Euler Hermes South Africa) and extended services to more clients in the region.

Meanwhile, Maïdou will continue as the president of the Insurance Institute of South Africa and a member of African Risk Capacity’s Outbreak & Epidemic advisory panel.

AGCS with base in Johannesburg, South Africa, provides insurance and risk consultancy across the whole spectrum of specialty, alternative risk transfer and corporate business: Marine, Energy, Engineering, Financial Lines (including D&O), Liability, Mid-Corporate and Property insurance (including International Insurance Programs).

Please follow and like us: