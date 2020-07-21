4 Die As Car Plunges Into River In Ogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said four persons died, while two others sustained injuries on Tuesday when a commercial vehicle plunged into Ososa River on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Akinbiyi said that an eyewitness told the TRACE personnel that the car marked GGE 596 DV was coming from Ijebu Ode inbound Sagamu when the accident occurred about 10.20 a.m.

He said that the accident was due to speeding.

Akinbiyi said that six persons, comprising 5 males and a female, were involved in the accident that led to the death of the four, including the female.

He said the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary, Ogun, while the survivors were also receiving treatment at the hospital.

Akinbiyi warned motorists against speeding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.