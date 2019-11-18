W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

4 Tunisian Women Arrested In Morocco Over Drug Smuggling

Posted by Latest News, North Africa Monday, November 18th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Morocco’s police at Marrakech Menara Airport, on Monday arrested four Tunisian women over alleged involvement in cannabis smuggling.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 45, including the mother of a five-year-old child, were arrested with 6.485 kg of cannabis hidden in their personal belts, the Moroccan Police, said in a statement.

They were nabbed while preparing to leave the Moroccan tourist resort of Marrakech on a flight bound for Tunis, the statement added.

In spite of efforts to crack down on cannabis cultivation in the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN’s Office on Drugs and Crime.

The Moroccan security authorities seized 112 tons and 138 kg of cannabis and its derivatives from Jan. 1 to Sept. 15, 2019, according to official statistics.

 

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=49929





