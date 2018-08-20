400 Former Aides Join Tambuwal in PDP

About 400 former aides and other political appointees who were relieved of their appointments by the Sokoto State government Monday met in solidarity with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The former appointees who converged at the Government House Sokoto on Monday, said they were in full support of the Governor’s defection to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to Sunday’s press conference by few of their former colleagues who claimed they had resigned from the government, the Secretary of the former SAs forum, Nasiru Shamaki debunked the purported resignation by those he referred to “as few SAs”.

He said before the few SAs went to the press, the governor had already dropped them and commended the mature political decision of the Governor for the decision.

“The decision was timely as it will allow the SAs to pursue their partisan political interests without hindrance or injury to the interest of the state government”, he said.

He reiterated that overwhelming majority of them are solidly behind the governor come rain, come shine and that they still maintained their loyalty to the him having moved to the PDP on the same day he defected.

Shamaki described the group as disgruntled and rabble rousers, who were bitter about the fact that they were sacked.

