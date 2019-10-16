419: Court Convicts Serving Corp Member in Enugu

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Enugu state, South- East Nigeria on Tuesday convicted to one-month imprisonment for advance fee fraud, fondly known as 419 in local parlance.

The corp member, Mr. Samuel Orie, (alias SCOTT GIBB) was charged before Justice I.N Buba of the Federal High Court, Enugu by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Enugu zone on one count of impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of $150.

Orie was apprehended on August 23, 2019 following intelligence report regarding his alleged fraudulent activities.

The charge read that he fraudulently presented himself as Mr. Scott Gibb, an American contractor travelling around the world and using his email address to wit: scotgibb23@gmail.com with the intent to obtain money from unsuspecting victims on the internet and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(3) (b) and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Cybercrimes(Prohibition Prevention)Act 2015.

Justice Buba convicted Orie and sentenced him to one-month imprisonment starting from the date of his arrest.

He is also to forfeit the sum of $150 and his Techno Camon M phone.

