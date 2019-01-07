5 Late NAF Crew for Burial In Abuja Tuesday

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced that Tuesday, January 8, 2019 has been fixed for the burial of five crew members, who died in the crashed NAF Mi-35M in Borno State last week.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, made the announcement on Monday in Abuja.

Daramola explained that the burial, which would be in full military honours, is scheduled to take place at the National Military Cemetery, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road, Abuja by 9.00 a.m.

It would be recalled that the helicopter crashed Wednesday, January 2, 2019, while providing close air support for troops of 145 Battalion in Damasak, Borno, North East Nigeria.

