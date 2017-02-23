5 People Killed in Imo Bank Robbery

By Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Not less than five people have lost their lives when heavily armed robbers attacked a branch of a new generation Bank located along the popular Wetheral Road, Owerri, Imo State capital, South- East Nigeria.

AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered that the armed bandits trailed a man who had gone to the bank to deposit large sum of money.

The man according to the source, was instantly shot dead in the bank premises.

Those who lost their lives in the attack were three security guards attached to the bank, their target, and one of the gang members, who was shot by a policeman in the bank.

An eye witness who craved anonymity said the hoodlums, who came in three cars, had opened fire on their target, as soon as he alighted from the car that brought him to the bank.

The target was badly hit by bullet as well as three other victims, adding that immediately the man was shot dead, the robbers took away the money

AFRICAN EXAMINER source confirmed that the robbers who were about 12 in number, came in three cars, but one of the cars followed the man into the bank premises.

Our Correspondent learnt that the police arrived the scene after the robbers had left the vicinity.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Andrew Enwerem, has confirmed the incident, but did not comment on the casualty.

