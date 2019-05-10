50 Migrants Die In Fresh Boat Mishap On Tunisia Coast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 50 migrants are belived to have died after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean off the coast of Tunisia.

The UN International Organization for Migration has however put the figure of survivors at 16.

Reports said 70 migrants drowned about 74km (46 miles) off Sfax, south of the capital Tunis.

Tunisian officials reportedly believe the ship set off from Zuwara in Libya.

Only three bodies have reportedly been recovered from the scene so far, and the Navy is searching for others.

A statement issued by the Tunisian Defence Ministry reportedly said the Navy had despatched a ship as soon as it heard about the incident and came across a fishing boat picking up survivors. All 16 have now been moved to the Navy ship.

The passengers are understood to have been from sub-Saharan Africa.

Thousands of migrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean to Europe every year.

However, they often travel in poorly maintained and overcrowded ships, mostly prompting capsize.

