50 Stranded Nigerians Evacuated From Pakistan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Government has disclosed that 50 citizens stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic have been evacuated.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this in a tweet announcing that the aircraft conveying the evacuees left the Islamabad International Airport around 4pm on Thursday en route the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Onyema tweeted: “An aircraft conveying 50 of our nationals stranded in Pakistan departed Islamabad International Airport at about 1605hrs (4.05pm) local time.

“It is expected to arrive at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at 0300 hrs (3.00am) on Friday, June 19, 2020.”

Also, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission also stated that 15 Nigerian nationals returned from Europe on Thursday.

“Air France flight departed Paris to Lagos today (Thursday) and there were 15 Nigerians on board from France, Germany, Belgium, Holland and Estonia who had registered for the evacuation with the Nigerian Missions in these countries,” NIDCOM tweeted.