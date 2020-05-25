50 Trafficked Girls, 19 Stranded Nigerians Evacuated from Lebanon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A total of 69 stranded Nigerians and 50 trafficked ladies have arrived the country from Lebanon.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed this via a post on his Twitter handle.

Mr. Onyeama also confirmed that the new set of evacuees arrived Nigeria Sunday.

The Minister tweeted: “With the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from Lebanon and arrived in Nigeria today (Sunday).

“Profound gratitude to Ambassador Houssam Diad, Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria and Ambassador Goni Zannabura, Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon,” he wrote.

It will be recalled that over 200 stranded Nigerians were last week evacuated from Saudi Arabia.

Most of the evacuees according to Mr. Onyeama were children and nursing mothers.