57th Independence: FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government FG has declared Monday, October 2, 2017 as public holiday to commemorate the nation’s 57th independence anniversary.

Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) made this known Wednesday in Abuja in a by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Abubakar Magaji.

Gen. Dambazau who congratulated Nigerians on the anniversary, urged them to sustain the collective efforts towards maintaining and strengthening the unity of the country.

Dambazau emphasized government’s commitment to promoting national unity, economic growth and political development on democratic principles.

The Minister noted that in the past 57 years, Nigeria had made much progress and positive impact not only on its citizens but also on human development globally.

He urged all Nigerians to remain steadfast in the love and care of the country, noting that a strong sense of ownership of one’s country was vital to the sustainable development.

While wishing Nigerians a happy anniversary, Dambazau expressed profound appreciation to Nigerians and the international community for the support and co-operation to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Please follow and like us: