58 Killed, Many Wounded in Syria Chemical Attack

Posted by Asia, Featured, Latest News, World News Tuesday, April 4th, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 58 people including young and old have been killed while dozens wounded in a suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town in north-western Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that strikes on Khan Sheikhoun by Syrian government or Russian jets had caused many people to choke.

Later, aircraft fired rockets at local clinics treating survivors, according to medics and activists.

However, a Syrian military source denied the allegation that government had used any chemical weapon.

Similarly, Russia’s defence Ministry has insisted it had not carried out any air strikes in the vicinity.

The attack if real, might be the deadliest chemical attacks in Syria’s six years civil war.

SOHR quoted medics as saying that they had been treating people with symptoms including fainting, vomiting and foaming from the mouth.

 

