$6.8m Fraud: EFCC Drags Globacom to Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has dragged an indigenous GSM service provider Globacom to a special court, over alleged fraud up to the tune of $6,786,674.61.

EFCC prosecuting Counsel Mr. A.B.C. Ozioko, in the charge sheet, claimed that the telecommunication firm and another party, Israni acted contrary to Section 1(2)(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006.

Among other grounds, the Plaintiff suit read in part: “Ashok Israni and Globacom Limited, sometime in 2008 in Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, with intent to defraud, induced Emitac Mobile Solutions LLC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates to confer a benefit on you by permitting Emitac Mobile Solutions LLC to provide you with Blackberry solutions services, valued at USD 6,786,674.64 on the understanding that the benefit will be paid for, which pretence you knew to be false.”

Ozooko disclosed that the EFCC was making efforts to produce Israni, who had been granted an administrative bail by the anti-graft agency.

The Lawyer stated as part of efforts to ensure that the trial commences, the complainants were brought all the way from Dubai, declaring that must seek a date for arraignment.

EFCC also charged Globacom alongside its Indian Chief Marketing Officer, Ashok Israni. He was listed as the first defendant in the case.

The court presided over by Justice Williams has adjourned hearing of the case till May 15, 2018.

