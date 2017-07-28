6 Abducted Lagos Students Regain Freedom

ONDO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, the parents of the six abducted students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla Epe smiled, as their children regained freedom Friday.

Reports said the children, whose parents have been agonized due to the missing over two months ago, were released by their abductors in Ajakpa Community in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, South West Nigeria.

The students have now been moved from the community to the State Police Command, Akure, the State capital.

They are also expected to be moved to the State House, where they will meet with the State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, after which they will be transferred to Lagos State.

Contrary to the demand of the abductors and yield by the agonized parents, it was said that no ransom was paid to secure the children.

The six students were abducted at wee hours in their school premises about 2 months ago.

