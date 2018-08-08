6 Kano State APC Lawmakers Dump Join Kwakwaso in PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Six Kano State Lawmakers believed to be the loyalists of the immediate past Governor Musa Kwakwaso – ‘Kwankwassiyya’ have defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The legislators announced their defection in a letter they sent to the Kano House of Assembly.

In their letter which was read by the Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, the six lawmakers said they defected to PDP “based on the premise that the party (APC) has failed to meet the aspirations and yearnings of the people we represent.”

Those who left the APC include: Yusuf Babangida Sulaiman (Gwale), Rabiu Saleh (Gwarzo), Zubairu Mahmud (Madobi), Yusuf Abdullahi Falgore (Rogo), Hamza Sule (Bichi) and Isiaku Ali Danja (Gezawa).

It would be recalled that the Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar Monday resigned from his position and defected to PDP along with 10 other aides of the State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Kano State House of Assembly has 40 members.

