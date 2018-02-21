W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

6 People Killed in Attack on South African Police Station

Posted by African News, Latest News, South Africa, Southern Africa Wednesday, February 21st, 2018

Five South African police officers and an off-duty soldier were killed Wednesday during an attack on a rural police station.

A police spokesman says an armed gang stormed the outpost in the southern village of Engcobo shortly after midnight local time and killed three of the officers. They stole a cache of weapons and abducted two other police officers as they escaped in a police van. The soldier was shot and killed as the gang fled.

The bodies of the two abducted officers were later discovered dumped on the side of a road.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula called the attack “a national tragedy.”

South Africa has one of the highest crimes rates in the world./VOA

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42762

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/6-people-killed-in-attack-on-south-african-police-station/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts