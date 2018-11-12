65-Year-Old Man Dies After Sex Rumpus in Anambra Hotel

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command has announced it is doing everything within its power to unravel the mystery behind the recent sudden demise of a 65-year-old man who was found dead in a Hotel room in Awka, the state capital after allegedly making love with a lady he took to the place.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this to newsmen in Akwa weekend, explained that the management of Desires and Leisure Hotel Agu Awka has made an official report on the incident to the police at about 5:00pm last Saturday.

According to him, on getting to the scene, the corpse of the deceased was photographed and deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy, adding that report as recorded by the hotel, revealed that one Ifeoma Ayinka, 34, who hails from Agu Ukwu in Aniocha council area of the state, l’odged in the hotel with a man, whose name was giving as one Obi Nwoda, who is about 65 years of age.

The Command’s Spokesman hinted that in her statement, after interrogation, the woman said that the deceased collapsed while making love with her.

“She was subsequently arrested and detained, just as the case is being investigated to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident” the PPRO stated.

Said Mohammed: ‘’the hotel management reported that they became suspicious when they sighted the female partner leaving the hotel premises without the man.

She was promptly confronted and taken back to the hotel room where the hotel management discovered that the man was laying unconscious on the bed.

Management of the hotel, the PPRO said, quickly brought in the police who responded through a Police Patrol team attached to B’ division led by the DPO CSP Odion Ekeinde.

The police team visited the scene and the victim was rushed to Apex hospital Awka where he was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical Doctor on duty.

