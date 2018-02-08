6th Anniversary: Bayelsa Rolls out Drums to Showcase Dickson’s Achievements

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government on Thursday said it would showcase to the world achievements of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson in the last six years.

The laudable achievements, it said, had placed the state on higher pedestal of developments.

Consequently, the government has concluded plans to roll out the drums as it celebrates with pomp and fanfare its sixth anniversary of remarkable success.

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha ‎John Jonah, stated this in an interview with Government House Correspondents shortly after the 88th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

According to him, preparations are in top gear to ensure that the week long programme is not only hitch free but achieves its desired purpose of telling the story of ‎the new Bayelsa under Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Da‎niel Iworiso-Markson, also gave a run down of some of the projects to be commissioned which includes; The Bayelsa Diagnostic Center, The Bayelsa State Specialist Hospital and the Drug Distribution Center.

Others he said are the 500 fish pond at Yenegwe, the Igbogene/Gloryland drive which is a dual carriage way with streetlights, Cultural Boulevard, the Ox Bow lake Pavillion, the five Secretariat Annexes, among others.

Iworiso-Markson who stated that a press conference will be held at the weekend to fully unveil the sixth anniversary programme also said‎ even after the occasion more landmark projects will be commissioned especially those in the power sector such as the rural electrification scheme.

On his part, the Secretary to the State Government, Kemela Okara explained that aside the projects to be commissioned there will also be other lined up programmes to celebrate the Restoration Government at six.

Also speaking, Bayelsa State Head of Service, Reverend Thomas Zidafamo said that the BSEC equally discussed the ongoing public sector reforms ‎which revealed some very shocking discoveries.

He added that government was short of declaring a state of emergency in the public service arising from the many cases of certificate forgeries, age falsification resulting in too many over aged workers in the system and a bloated number of the workforce.

The over bloated workforce, according to him, has made it a habit to stay away from work.

The HoS said, piqued at by this ugly development, severe measures will be taken in accordance with the civil service rules to deal decisively with those found culpable.

