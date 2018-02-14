6th Anniversary: Gana, Maku, Others Storm Bayelsa to Commission New Information House

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana will tomorrow lead two other former ministers of Information to Bayel‎sa State for the commissioning of the BAYELSA State Information House.

The two other former ministers, Chief John Odey and Mr. Labaran Maku‎ will be joined by other prominent Nigerians including media Executives, editors, notable columnists as well top government functionaries for the occasion.

The commissioning ceremony of the new magnificent edifice will feature a special colloquium and panel discussions on the topic “Managing Government Information in this volatile New Media Age: A Matter of Theory or a Question of Practice?”

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson in a statement said the event will also be spiced by some of the very best cultural performances from the award winning Bayelsa State Council for Arts and Culture.

According to the statement the colloquium and cultural performances will hold at the new Information House immediately after the commissioning ceremony.

‎The new BAYELSA State Information House with a digital studio, cyber cafe and E-Library will henceforth house the Ministry of Information and Orientation‎.

