6th Anniversary: We’ve Laid Foundation For Greatness, Says Dickson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, on Sunday said his administration had in the last six years succeeded in laying the foundation for development, prosperity and greatness.

The governor added that despite the challenges, temptations and victories, his administration, in partnership with the people of the State, have steered the State on the path of development and prosperity.

Dickson stated these during the thanksgiving service held at the Gloryland Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa as part of the activities to mark the sixth years anniversary of his administration.

He said, “In a volatile climate, we have worked together to create a solid foundation .we have been working together as a people, inspite of distractions and economic challenges.

“We now have the best in solid infrastructures and public schools. Some of the over 5,000 pupils in these schools told us that they have never neither had tea nor eggs but now they are having qualitative education and a solid future. “

“The over 5,000 beneficiaries are the future of Bayelsa. Among them are the next Governor. That is what we have achieved. We have built the best public health institution and put in place a Health Insurance Scheme with over one billion naira in the pool of fund. We have built facilities and people come from within and outside the state to enjoy it. We have put in place a greater system.”

The governor said that with the foundation laid by his administration, Bayelsa State has been destined to be good and greater with the inauguration of the State owned Airport to be commissioned in June, the Agge deep SeaPort and the Brass Fertilizer Company under construction.

Governor Dickson, who was full of praises for his Deputy, Rear Admiral John Jonah (rtd), said his administration is on course and target driven, “two more years to go, and by the grace of God, Bayelsa is for development and stability.

Earlier in his sermon, the General Overseer of the Shepherd Vine Church, Reverend Emmanuel Ogemudia called on the people of the State to consider elective offices and those elected as chosen by God.

Ogemudia likened Gov.Dickson to the biblical Zerubabel who was chosen and asked by God to build him a tower, despite his perceived weaknesses, he completed it.

The cleric declared that the seventh year of Governor Dickson administration will witness greatness and prosperity.

“Due to the policies and vision of the present administration, Bayelsa will start witnessing rapid development, prosperity and uplift”, he emphasised.

He also said the 7th year of Gov. Dickson administration will witness peace and tranquility.

