7 Died; 14 Rescued in Lagos Boat Mishap –LASEMA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Director-General Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has confirmed seven deaths, while 14 people were rescued at the end of the rescue operation of a boat mishap Sunday, July 5.

Oke-Osanyintolu made the confirmation Monday in an interview at the Ipakodo Jetty during the conclusion of the search and rescue operation at Ipadoko Ferry Terminal in Ikorodu.

He explained that the search and rescue operations with the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) dive team started under extremely challenging nightfall conditions.

Speaking on the accident, the LASEMA boss narrated that the incident happened around 8 p.m. on July 3, having departed Ebute-Ero enroute Ikorodu in violation of nighttime restrictions.

Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu urged the public to abide by the safety regulations of the state, including appropriate usage of life jackets and restrictions on timing and plying of the waterways.

There were 19 passengers and two crew members aboard of the capsized boat, out of which 14 were male and seven females.

African Examiner gathered four females were recovered on July 3, when the incident happened, two females each were also recovered on July 4 and July 5.