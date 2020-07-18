7 Killed, 5 Injured as Explosion Erupts In Katsina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than seven persons were killed, while five others injured, Saturday during an explosion which rocked Yardagi village in Zango Local Government Area of Katsina State, North West Nigeria.

Reports have it that an Improvised Explosive Device suspected to have been planted on farmland near the community caused the explosion.

The victims of the explosion were natives who have gone to the bush to cut foliage for their domestic animals on the farm.

The upsurge occurred when they unknowingly marched the explosives.

Meanwhile, reports said the injured are now being hospitalized in an undisclosed hospital.

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the incident, while its Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, promised to issue a formal statement by the Command on the explosion.