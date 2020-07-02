774,000 Jobs: Nigerians React to Appointment of Tinubu’s Daughter, MC Oluomo

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the federal government plans to employ 774, 000 youths for three months across the country, available information indicate that Lagos state’s recruitment will be handled by the daughter of the APC national leader and Iyaloja-General of Lagos, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo; and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo.

According to report, the duo are in a 20-member committee and will supervise the recruitment of 20,000 youths in Lagos as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), had appointed Mutiu Are, an APC chieftain as the chairman and a former council boss, Kayode Elesin as the vice chairman of the committee.

However, this appointment has caused controversy in the micro –blogging platform as social media users took to the platform to air their views.

Here are their tweets below:

@opepe wrote: “It was clearly stated the committee is made up of CAN, CSOs, traditional rulers, NSCIA, NURTW, Market orgs, youth orgs etc but all you saw was MC Oluomo and Iya Oloja….to be honest, some of you are just internet idiots whose sole aim is just to rile up people and nothing else.”

@— Souljah (@jeffphilips1) wrote: “MC Oluomo a known tout and thug is being moved up by Bourdillon to get Federal Appointment while you with an SSCE, BSc, MSc, PhD, is applauding and supporting such opprobium.You are foolish and a disgrace.”

— The Gbadamosi Voice (@9jamuncher) wrote: “I don’t have any issue with MC Oluomo as person and I believe in grace, but I have issues with the process that brought him into limelight. If this is what thuggery and being a rogue or a street fighter would give a man, then to hell with our educational system as a country.”

— Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) wrote: “774,000 jobs MC Oluomo could made the list of 20 to supervise FG’s recruitment. Keep shouting you have first class o, no go find connection.”

(@hashtagtsweets) wrote: “It won’t be bad if we can get Yahaya Bello and MC Oluomo on the same ticket. Yahaya Bello will see to the economy and technology development (such as apps) while MC will use his experience to curb insecurity in the Country.”

— Premier (@SodiqTade) wrote: “The FG has appointed the Chairman of the NURTW in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo into the 20-member committee that will undertake the recruitment of 20,000 youths in Lagos. “MC Oluomo, a tout with no basic education will be recruiting graduates. APC has buried the bar!”

— Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) wrote: “Don’t try and know people o. Be forming one eduction whatever. You think say na only book you go use survive for this life. Stay der dey abuse MC oluomo. Your insult can’t hold him down. Go into that place called life and mingle with people. I mean powerful/rich people.”

— Upcoming FBi (@Updateboyx) wrote: “2 weeks in Oshodi, Lagos, 2007. I will remove my tie, take off my suit and start walking like one MC Oluomo Bodyguard, just to pass Oshodi bridge at 9pm. Fashola did some weird miracles in Lagos.

— Eldamson (@SGDamson) wrote: “You are all over Twitter berating Hushpuppi and his ilks, but you don’t see anything bad in MC oluomo and co living A life of Luxury by violently fleecing innocent hardworking transporters of their meagre take home. You need to be chained.”

— DEMAGOGUE PhD.senior advocat (@von_Bismack) wrote: “As if the 774,000 jobs will reach them, see how they are jubilating, what do you expect from a panel selection that has MC Oluomo?”

African Examiner reports that the 774, 000 jobs continue to generate controversy as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo had a “shouting match” with some Nigerian lawmakers as the minister complained that the lawmakers want to hijack the process.