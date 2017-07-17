8 Killed, Several Wounded in Fresh Suicide Bomb Attack in Maiduguri

8 Killed, Several Wounded in Fresh Suicide Bomb Attack in MaiduguriFeatured, Latest News, News Monday, July 17th, 2017
BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than eight persons were killed while another 13 were wounded Monday, when a female suicide bomber deteonated explosives in a mosque in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
The suicide bomber according to reports was chased by security operatives when she detonated the bombs strapped to her chest.
It was reported that the victims of the deafening explosion were worshippers.
Apart from this, four other persons were reportedly killed in a separate attack in another location in Maiduguri metropolis.
Despite the confirmation of the attack by the Spokesman of the Civillian – JTF, Danbatta Bello, the State Police Command is yet to comment.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40098
Just a question?
Why is Bornu and majority of the states in northern Nigeria insisting on Arabic studies only in our schools, and now requiring same in the Universities while a language foreign to Nigeria is used to make ignorant youths buy into blowing up themselves for in-proven eternal benefit in after life and our leaders and policy makers cannot seem to see the association? Yet we set up entry level scores that ridiculously favor the very states most behind in education only to appoint graduates of the failing system to be our policy makers!
Just a question?
Why is Bornu and majority of the states in northern Nigeria insisting on Arabic studies only in our schools, and now requiring same in the Universities while a language foreign to Nigeria is used to make ignorant youths buy into blowing up themselves for un-proven eternal benefit in after life and our leaders and policy makers cannot seem to see the association? Yet we set up entry level scores that ridiculously favor the very states most behind in education only to appoint graduates of the failing system to be our policy makers!