8 Killed, Several Wounded in Fresh Suicide Bomb Attack in Maiduguri

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than eight persons were killed while another 13 were wounded Monday, when a female suicide bomber deteonated explosives in a mosque in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The suicide bomber according to reports was chased by security operatives when she detonated the bombs strapped to her chest.

It was reported that the victims of the deafening explosion were worshippers.

Apart from this, four other persons were reportedly killed in a separate attack in another location in Maiduguri metropolis.

Despite the confirmation of the attack by the Spokesman of the Civillian – JTF, Danbatta Bello, the State Police Command is yet to comment.

