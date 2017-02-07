9 Killed in Ebonyi, Cross River Renewed Communal Clash

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Abakaliki

….As GOC, Police Commissioner Calls For Ceasefire

(African Examiner) – At least, nine people have been reportedly killed in a renewed communal dispute between Azuofida-Edda and Ogurude communities of Ebonyi and Cross River states over a boundary dispute.

No fewer than 20 persons have lost their lives in the feud which broke out in January this year, just as properties valued several millions have also been destroyed

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, Maj. Gen Adamu Abubarkar, has visited the warring communities, calling for a ceasefire.

General Abubakar, who was accompanied by the Ebonyi state Commissioner of Police, Titus Lamorde, warned the warring communities to embrace peace, stressing that the main objective of the visit was to stop the crisis and ensure restoration of. Permanent peace in the area.

In a meeting with traditional rulers and youths, the GOC highlighted the danger of allowing youths take laws into their hands and the necessity for forgiveness and peaceful coexistence.

He advised the monarchs, youths and elders of the communities to forgive one another and allow peace to reign, pending when the relevant authorities will conclude investigation into the matter and proffer lasting solution.

The GOC said: “As humans, we must refrain from revenge, acting in anger and wanton destruction. This will certainly not bring solution to any problem, but will rather compound it. It appears these brotherly communities are now victims of this cyclical danger of violence and destruction,”.

He told the traditional rulers that soldiers and policemen drafted in their communities would remain to maintain peace, and should be given all the necessary cooperation.

Similarly, the state Governor, David Umahi, has urged the Nigerian Army and other security organizations to sustain their presence in all the restive communities across Ogurude in Cross River State and Azuofida-Edda axis in Ebonyi State so as to maintain peace.

He applauded the GOC and the command for their prompt intervention in the crisis, which brought the situation under control.

Recalled that the communal dispute has lasted for a long time.

Please follow and like us: