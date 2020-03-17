Abagana Group Writes IG Over SARS Misconduct, Encroachment on Their Land

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The people of Abagana, headquarters of Njikoka Local Government Area in Anambra State have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, accusing police officers of taking sides in a land dispute before the Supreme Court.

In a letter dated 4th March, 2020, Abagana people under the aegis of Abagana Welfare Union told the police boss that neighbouring Ukpo, with the protection of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers, forcefully took over portions of land in Abagana, even when the matter is before the Supreme Court.

The letter was signed by the town’s President General, Sir Remigius Ikedimma Onwuadi.

Entitled “Community Conduct Likely to Provoke Communal Conflict and Bloodshed”, Abagana sons alleged that Ukpo monarch, Igwe Robert Eze on March 4, 2020 led a team of artisans with construction equipment ” and trespassed Abagana community land under dispute in the Supreme Court of Nigeria”.

Noted the petition, “On Thursday 5th March 2020, a band of about 50 youth from Akaezi village, Ukpo, and a good number of SARS officers in a police patrol van trespassed Abagana land using a bulldozer to demolish walls and structures of Abagana sons behind the Olympic Beverage factory.”

The group said Anambra State government set up a peace panel to mediate, and that “the panel advised the warring communities to desist from constructing on the disputed land until all matters concerning the disputed land had been settled in court”.

The town union appealed to the police boss to use his office to call to order Ukpo monarch and sibling to billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, and discipline the police officers used to carry out the illegal operation.