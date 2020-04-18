Abba Kyari: FCT Evacuates Protective Equipment, Decontaminates Gudu Cemetery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has evacuated the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) dumped by a man who participated in the burial rites of Malam Abba Kyari, at the Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

Dr Mohammed Kawu, acting Secretary Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCTA, made this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Kawu also said that the man in question and others who that participated in the burial but were not properly kitted have been identified and are being isolated.

He said that necessary tests would conduct on all of them to determine their level of exposure and ensure that they do not infect other people.

” The Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT Administration has noted with concern the video trending on social media, showing a man pulling off his PPE unprofessionally after participating in the burial of late Abba Kyari, at the Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

” The Public Health Department has since taken necessary action.

” The said PPE left over by the individual has been professionally evacuated and the entire cemetery has been decontaminated, ” Kawu said.

He said that the FCT administration had taken steps to ensure that all future burials of victims of COVID-19 are conducted in line with protocols established by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He, therefore, urged the FCT residents to remain calm and rest assured that the FCT administration would continue to do all that was necessary to curtail and eventually end the spread of the COVID-19 in Abuja./