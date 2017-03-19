W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Abductors Of Imo Magistrate Demand N20 Million Ransom

Posted by Latest News, World News Sunday, March 19th, 2017

By Ignatius Okpara

IMO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abductors of Mrs. P. U. Adikibe – a serving female Magistrate in Imo State, South- East Nigeria, have demanded a N20 million ransom from her family before she could be set free from captivity.

A family source who craved anonymity for fear of the unknown made this disclosure.

The source told newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital that the suspected kidnappers have been calling the family over the ransom.

According to him, Adikibe, was kidnapped last Wednesday, along with her driver, on her way from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, where she resides with her husband.‎

Police in Imo had earlier confirmed the ugly incident, saying the Magistrate’s driver who was also kidnapped but later released, had made statement to security operatives, which would assist investigators and arrest of the criminals.

Meanwhile, some Owerri based lawyers who reacted to the development, frowned at the alleged directive from the government, withdrawing police orderlies attached to judicial officers.

They said such decision would endanger the lives of senior judicial workers in the state, urging government to reverse it.

 

