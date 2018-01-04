Abductors Of Taraba Lawmaker Demand N75m Ransom

TARABA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The sum of N75m has been allegedly placed on the kidnapped Taraba State House of Assembly member Hon. Hosea Ibi by his suspected abductors.

It was learnt Thursday that the gunmen who abducted the Legislator who is representing Takum 1 constituency of the North central State have contacted a family friend and one of his colleagues, then demanded the alleged ransom.

The Lawmaker did not give details about the identity of the suspected abductors.

Hon. Ibi was kidnapped last Saturday night in his hometown, Takum, by unknown gunmen.

The Taraba Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, ASP David Misal, when asked about the latest development responded that the State Police Command was not aware of the ransom being demanded by the suspected kidnappers.

Still, he advised the family members of the Lawmaker not to pay any ransom to the suspected criminals.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buahri mentioned the disturbing trend in different parts of the country Monday during his New Year message, asserting that the antics would be drastically tackled and checked.

