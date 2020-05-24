Abia Commissioner for Environment Dies, But Didn’t Of COVID-19, State Official Clarifies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, led government in Abia state, South- East Nigeria, was at the weekend thrown into mourning, following the death of the Commissioner for Environment in Mr. Solomon Ogunji.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr. John Okiyi Kalu, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, via a press statement.

According to him, the late Commissioner died Saturday at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, during a brief illness.

He, however, condoled with the immediate and extended families of the late Commissioner, and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss as well as grant his soul eternal rest.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for Information has clarified that contrary to insinuations that the Abia Commissioner for Environment, Dr Solomon Ogunji, was a victim of Covid-19, the commissioner actually died of high blood pressure related illness.

He urged members of the public to disregard the rumours making the round that the late commissioner died of coronavirus.