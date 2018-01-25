W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Abia House Suspends CJ Over Alleged Misconduct

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, January 25th, 2018

From  Ignatius  Okpara, Umuahia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Abia state Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Theresa Uzoamaka Uzokwe, has been suspended by the state House of Assembly.

The lawmakers announced this on Friday  during an emergency sitting at the Assembly Complex Umuahia, the state capital.

Her suspension followed a unanimous resolution by the legislators, over an alleged petition written by a Civil Society Group, GLOBAL CENTRE FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE against the Judge.

They accused the suspended  Chief Judge of misconduct, abuse of office, high hardness among others.

The petition was signed by one, Dr. ACB Agbazuere for and On behalf of the Civil Society Group.

However, the House said it resolved to Suspend the Chief Judge, pending the outcome of the Investigation of the accusations against her.

 

