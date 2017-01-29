Abia Police Arrest, Parade 4 Notorious Rape Suspects

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Umuahia, Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abia state police command has arrested and paraded four suspected notorious rapists that have been terrorising women in one of the council Areas in the state.

They were apprehended by operatives of the Anti-kidnapping section of the State Intelligence Department in Umuahia, the state capital.

The suspects according to the command, were nabbed for allegedly raping and terrorizing female members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, and market women at Elughu Nkporo in Ohafia Local government Area and its environs.

Their arrest followed complaint by some of their victims who reported their ordeal to the State CID.

The police disclosed that following a tip-off from members of the public, the suspects – Nkeiru John Iwuoha, also known as Damage, 40; Ifeagwu Kalu, also known as Eskimo, 34; Chukwu Ogbonnaya, 26; and Onyebuchi Kalu, 24, were arrested by the operatives on Tuesday.

The state Commissioner of police,Mr. Adeleye Oyebade, who Paraded the suspects before newsmen on Friday, said the women of the affected community had closed their shops some weeks back to protest the ugly attack and rape in the area by the suspects.

“Information given to the police will be treated with the absolute confidentiality it deserves.”

The Abia police boss, assured residents of the state that Command would continue to partner members of the public to fight heinous crimes.

He added that “Some of the raped victims has identified the suspects in custody and the suspects have also confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court.” the Commissioner stated.

